El-Rufai: It is scientifically proven, Buhari will win 2019 presidential elections

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says President Muhammadu Buhari will win 2019 Election.

In an interview on Channels Television, El-Rufai said the All Progressive congress (APC) were monitoring the pulse of Nigerians and are very certain they will win the 2019 presidential elections. El-Rufai said the crowd that came out to welcome President Buhari alone in Kano was an indication that the president has no competition in 2019.

He hinted that the APC was going to win in 24 states or even more.

“We are not saying this foolishly; this is scientific. We are monitoring the pulse of Nigerians, not the pulse of a section of Nigerians and I am confident that we are going to win the 2019 elections

“We know the pulse of the nation, we know where we are losing support, we know where we are gaining support; I have no doubt in my mind that we are going to win the 2019 elections.

“There are two pulses of Nigerians – there is the pulse of the Nigerian elites which is the noise that you hear in the media, the social media and so on; then there is the pulse of the people. “

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

