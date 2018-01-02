el-Rufai Pardons Retired Captain, Releases 10 Prisoners In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has granted clemency to 10 prisoners in the state and approved their immediate release. A statement issued by El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the governor also granted pardon to Captain Idris S. Mohammed, a retired soldier and ex-convict, who completed his prison term in 1985. According to the statement, the governor’s action was based on the recommendations of the Kaduna State Advisory […]

The post el-Rufai Pardons Retired Captain, Releases 10 Prisoners In Kaduna appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

