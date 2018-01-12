El-Rufai speaks on protests against sacked workers

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai says protests embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State against the dismissal of thousands of workers will not change government’s position on the matter. El-Rufai stated this while responding to questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso […]

El-Rufai speaks on protests against sacked workers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

