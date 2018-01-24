 El-Rufai urges Young Nigerians to Join Political Parties | Nigeria Today
El-Rufai urges Young Nigerians to Join Political Parties

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged Nigerian youth to join political parties and participate in their processes. In a post shared on the Kaduna State’s official Facebook page, El-Rufai complained about “young people” who insult leaders on social media. If young people wish to “chase ‘old people,’ from positions of power, he wrote, they must […]

