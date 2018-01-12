El-Zakzaky Is Not Dead – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has on Friday in Abuja said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is not dead, contrary to rumours. An official of the service who preferred to remain anonymous, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that El-Zakzaky was hale and hearty. NAN […]

The post El-Zakzaky Is Not Dead – DSS appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

