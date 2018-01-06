Electoral officer slumps as Kachikwu delivers ward to APC in Delta election



An electoral officer, simply identified as Ufuoma mysteriously slumped and died during the local council election in Delta State.

Ufuoma who arrived the election venue at Unit 9, Ifeyinwa Primary school, Onicha Ugbo with other officials and suddenly slumped.

One of the electorates, Dibie Justin told The Guardian that the death came as a rude shock to all the voters.

Meanwhile, Minister of state for Petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu delivered his ward in his community to All Progressive Congress (APC).

APC’s victory in the PDP dominated community has sent shivers to the spines of Delta government ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

