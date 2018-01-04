Electricity: Blackout, as Nigeria again records system collapse

By Sebastine Obasi

There are indications that the lingering poor power supply in the country may not be anytime over as three days into the new year, the nation has recorded another system collapse.

Vanguard gathered from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that the collapse occurred at about 14.19 hours yesterday.

TCN stated that it “regrets to report another system collapse at about 14.19hours today (yesterday) 3rd January, 2018. Preliminary information from NCC indicated that the tripping of Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV line, cut off generation from Odukpani Power Station to the grid. Restoration of the grid has reached advanced stage. TCN has also commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of the system disturbance and the outcome will publicised,” it stated.

The system disturbance was said to have happened at a time when work on the Western Gas Pipeline by the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC which earlier caused system collapse at about 21.17hours on Tuesday, January 2, is yet to be completed.

