Elevated! Mr. 2Kay unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Second Studio Album

Nigerian singer and songwriter Abiye David Jumbo better known as Mr. 2Kay, has revealed his official track-list and album art to his sophomore album dubbed, “Elevated“. The singer has quickly put behind him his Eko Hotel attack and has put together an album which boasts of over 14 tracks including a bonus track. Furthermore, top acts […]

The post Elevated! Mr. 2Kay unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Second Studio Album appeared first on BellaNaija.

