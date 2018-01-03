 Elite Gang! Cardi B becomes third act to have 3 songs on Billboard’s Top 10 at the same time | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elite Gang! Cardi B becomes third act to have 3 songs on Billboard’s Top 10 at the same time

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Cardi B has joined an elite group of artists (The Beatles and Ashanti), who have at one time had 3 singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. On the recent rankings released by Billboard, her “No Limits” track with G-Eazy and ASAP Rocky moved up one spot from No. 5 to […]

The post Elite Gang! Cardi B becomes third act to have 3 songs on Billboard’s Top 10 at the same time appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.