Ellen Page’s New Zombie Movie Actually Looks Pretty Good [Trailer]

Zombie movies had a pretty decent run for a while, the likes of I Am Legend, Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland proving popular. Then the wheels came off, and there isn’t much over the past few years that’s worth mentioning.

Now it looks like Ellen Page’s new movie is going to buck the trend, with Esquire claiming The Cured “will give you extreme anxiety”.

As if life wasn’t filled with enough anxiety-inducing moments, but I guess that description is a compliment.

Here’s how they sum up the film:

What happens when the undead return to life? In a world ravaged for years by a virus that turns the infected into zombie-like cannibals, a cure is at last found and the wrenching process of reintegrating the survivors back into society begins. Among the formerly afflicted is Senan (Sam Keeley), a young man haunted by the horrific acts he committed while infected. Welcomed back into the family of his widowed sister-in-law (Ellen Page), Senan attempts to restart his life—but is society ready to forgive him and those like him? Or will fear and prejudice once again tear the world apart?

Does it make me a bad person if I opt for the tearing apart option? Anyway, here’s the trailer:

Sheesh, zombies need to learn how to relax.

This one hits cinemas on February 23.

