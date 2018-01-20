Embracing the ’80s and flipping the script with The Shins frontman James Mercer

James Mercer and his ace band The Shins came up with eleven new arrangements for every song on their 2017 release Heartworms and re-recorded them for a stunning role-reversal album called The Worm’s Heart, which may even eclipse the power of its predecessor.

The post Embracing the '80s and flipping the script with The Shins frontman James Mercer appeared first on Digital Trends.

