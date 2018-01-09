Emfuleni residents to have water on Tuesday, municipality promises – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Emfuleni residents to have water on Tuesday, municipality promises
Eyewitness News
Mayor Jacob Khawe has met with Rand Water to discuss how best to settle the debt owed to the water board which now runs into the billions of rands. Emfuleni residents queue for water on 8 January 2018 amid water cuts in the municipality, which failed …
New Emfuleni mayor to improve quality of life – Makhura
Residents Plead With Emfuleni To Restore Water Supply
Emfuleni water debt leaves residents high and dry during heatwave
