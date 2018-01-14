Emir Sanusi Admits To Be Patron Of Miyetti Allah Alongside Sultan Of Sokoto, Others

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has admitted that he is a patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

While also admitting that the group is not violent in nature, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added that the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Katsina, Emir of Zazzau and the Lamido of Adamawa were also fellow patrons.

He made this known while speaking exclusively with The Punch.

He said: “As I understand it when Miyetti Allah was first set up, they requested a few Fulani emirs to be their patrons in their capacity as emirs. The first grand patron was Sultan Abubakar III and he was replaced by successive sultans – Dasuki, Maccido and Saad Abubakar now.” “Other patrons were emir of Kano, Lamido of Adamawa and emirs of Zazzau and Katsina, I believe. So, my predecessor was a patron and on my ascension to the throne, I became a patron. This is all nominal.” “To the best of my knowledge, Miyetti Allah has never been involved in acts of violence and has always condemned violence and called on its members to eschew violence.” “It is, however, committed to protecting the fundamental rights of herdsmen as Nigerians including constitutional right to freedom of movement and the ownership of private wealth and peaceful conduct of their business.”

The post Emir Sanusi Admits To Be Patron Of Miyetti Allah Alongside Sultan Of Sokoto, Others appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

