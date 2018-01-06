Emirates FA Cup: Fleetwood Keeper Wins One Year Free Pizza For Clean Sheet Against Leicester City

Facing a big Premier League club could be a daunting prospect so Fleetwood Town’s goalkeeper Chris Neal was offered an incentive to help cope with the expected onslaught against Leicester City: a month’s supply of free pizza for every 7.5 minutes without conceding a goal. Final scores ended 0-0 and he won a full year’s worth of the prize.

Neal was aided by the absence of former Fleetwood favourite Jamie Vardy, although it was the visitors who enjoyed the bigger slice of luck after Ashley Hunter hit the post for the third-tier side at the death.

It would have been a memorable way of topping a fine day for Uwe Rosler’s side, who instead take away the prize of visiting the King Power Stadium for a third-round replay with the top-flight big cheeses.

Neutrals may have been anticipating a stuffing for the home side, but reaching the break goalless gave them a solid base.

Though the Foxes would have expected to pepper Neal’s goal, that onslaught never materialised as he remained largely undisturbed inside his box, comfortably coping with any deliveries.

Whether Rosler will afford his number one the chance to enjoy his carbohydrate-heavy reward remains to be seen, although he can hardly pan him after that display.

