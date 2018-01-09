Emirates’ New Boeing 777 unveils cabins

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emirates’ new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its game changing fully enclosed private suites in First Class, as well as refreshed Business and Economy Class cabins, has now entered service, to the delight of customers.

The new Emirates cabins were unveiled for the first time at the Dubai Airshow late last month. It also generated international excitement as consumers around the world viewed the first images, videos, and reviews of Emirates’ latest inflight offering.

Following its Dubai Airshow debut, Emirates’ first 777-300ER with the new cabin products has now begun operating on the Dubai to Brussels route.

