Emmanuel Adebayor Adopts The Son of His Late Brother, Peter

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, has taken custody of his late brother’s son who he has named Junior Emmanuel Adebayor. He made the announcement on Instagram yesterday to the amusement of most of his followers who considered the action as a very good deed by the soccer star. Emmenual Adebayor while […]

