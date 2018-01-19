Emmanuel Adebayor Reveals the ‘Hatred’ He Feels for Arsenal After Controversial Departure in 2009 – Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
Emmanuel Adebayor Reveals the 'Hatred' He Feels for Arsenal After Controversial Departure in 2009
Former Arsenal favourite Emmanuel Adebayor has hit out at his former employers, revealing he is bitter towards Arsene Wenger for the manner of his departure. The 33-year-old striker, who now plays in Turkey for İstanbul Basaksehir, spent three-and-a …
