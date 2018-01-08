Emong, Proscovia, Wokorach and Sserunkuma vie for top USPA award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Para-Athlete David Emong, rugby star Phillip Wokorach, football ace Geoffrey Sserunkuma and queen of the netball court Peace Proscovia will vie for the Uganda Sportsperson of the Year 2017 accolade. The Nile Special awards winner will be announced at the annual Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) gala at a later date.

The four stars were nominated by the Uganda Sports Press Association at their monthly assembly in Kampala on Monday at Imperial Royale Hotel. The journalists also voted the best in various sports categories.

Emong was nominated for his feat after winning the country’s first Paralympic gold medal while Sserunkuma got on the list for leading the goal scoring charts for champions KCCA on the local and continental level.

Proscovia led the She Cranes to Africa glory, having grabbed 130 of 270 goals the team scored on their way to the title in Kampala.

Wokorach helped Uganda defend the Africa Sevens title as Uganda qualified for the 2018 World Cup Sevens.

Emong was a runner-up for the Uganda sportsman of the year 2016 title that was awarded to footballer Denis Onyango.

Nile Special USPA Footballer of 2017 is Sserunkuma, the Male Athlete of 2017 is Emong, the Male rugby player of 2017 is Phillip Wokorach while Netballer of 2017 is Peace Proscovia.

Here is list of all the nominees and winners.

Nile Special USPA Sports Personality of the year nominees

David Emong

Phillip Wokorach

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Peace Proscovia

Nile Special USPA team of the year nominees

City Oilers

National Rugby 7s team

Lady Cricket Cranes

She Cranes

KCCA FC

Nile Special USPA best organized event of the year nominees

-FIBA Zone 5 Club Championships

-Africa Rugby 7s Championships

-Uganda Golf Open

-IAAF World Cross Championships

Athletics

* USPA Female Athlete of 2017 –Josephine Lalam

Nile Special USPA Male Athlete of 2017- David Emong

Boxing

Nile Special USPA Boxer of 2017 – Muzamir Kakande

Football

Nile Special USPA Footballer of 2017- Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Nile Special USPA Female Footballer of 2017-Vanessa Edith Karungi

Motorsport

Nile Special USPA Rally Crew of 2017- Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita

Golf

Nile Special USPA Male golfer of 2017- Ronald Rugumayo

Nile Special USPA Female golfer of 2017- Martha Babirye

Cricket

Nile Special USPA Male cricketer of 2017- Kenneth Waisswa

Nile Special USPA Female cricketer of 2017- Gertrude Chandiru

Pool

Nile Special USPA Male Pool player of 2017- Fahad Ssewankambo

Nile Special USPA Female Pool player of 2017- Victoria Namuyanja

Badminton

* USPA Male Badminton player of 2017- Brian Kasirye

* USPA Female Badminton player of 2017- Husnah Kobugabe

Karate

Nile Special USPA Male Karateka of 2017- Ronald Mwanje

Nile Special USPA Female Karateka of 2017- Linda Ochen

Table Tennis ?

Nile Special USPA Male T/Tennis player of 2017-

Nile Special USPA Female T/Tennis player 2017-

Woodball ?

Nile Special USPA Female Woodball player of 2017-

Nile Special USPA Male Woodball player of 2017-

Weightlifting

Nile Special USPA weightlifter of 2017- Hakim Ssempereza

Rugby

Nile Special USPA Female rugby player of 2017- Samiya Ayikoru

Nile Special USPA Male rugby player of 2017- Phillip Wokorach

Basketball

Nile Special USPA Male Basketballer of 2017- Jimmy Enabu

Nile Special USPA Female Basketballer of 2017-Vilma Achen

Motocross

* USPA Motocross rider of 2017- Isabella Blick

Chess

Nile Special USPA Male Chess player of 2017- Patrick Kawuma

Nile Special USPA Female Chess player of 2017- Maria Nakanyike

Volleyball

Nile Special USPA Female Volleyballer of 2017- Margaret Namyalo

Nile Special USPA Male Volleyballer of 2017- George Aporu

Netball

Nile Special USPA Netballer of 2017-Peace Proscovia

Kickboxer

Nile Special USPA Kickboxer of 2017-Patricia Apolot

Ludo

Nile Special USPA Ludo player of 2017 –Kato Charles

Swimming

Nile Special USPA Female Swimmer of 2017-Avice Meya

* USPA Male Swimmer of 2017- Tendo Mukalazi

Hockey

Nile Special USPA Male Hockey player of 2017- Emmanuel Baguma

Nile Special USPA Female Hockey player of 2017- Doreen Mbabazi

Tennis

Nile Special USPA Tennis player of 2017- Duncan Mugabe

Body building

Nile Special USPA bodybuilder of 2017-Isaac Mubikirwa

Squash

Nile Special USPA squash player of 2017- Michael Kawooya

*-Minors

Male Badminton player of the year- Brian Kasirye 16 years

Female Badminton player of the year-Husnah Kobugabe 17 years

Motocross rider of the year- Isabella Blick 9 years

Female athlete of the year-Josephine Lalam 17 years.

Male swimmer of the year-Tendo Mukalazi 15 years.

