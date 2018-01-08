Emong, Proscovia, Wokorach and Sserunkuma vie for top USPA award
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Para-Athlete David Emong, rugby star Phillip Wokorach, football ace Geoffrey Sserunkuma and queen of the netball court Peace Proscovia will vie for the Uganda Sportsperson of the Year 2017 accolade. The Nile Special awards winner will be announced at the annual Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) gala at a later date.
The four stars were nominated by the Uganda Sports Press Association at their monthly assembly in Kampala on Monday at Imperial Royale Hotel. The journalists also voted the best in various sports categories.
Emong was nominated for his feat after winning the country’s first Paralympic gold medal while Sserunkuma got on the list for leading the goal scoring charts for champions KCCA on the local and continental level.
Proscovia led the She Cranes to Africa glory, having grabbed 130 of 270 goals the team scored on their way to the title in Kampala.
Wokorach helped Uganda defend the Africa Sevens title as Uganda qualified for the 2018 World Cup Sevens.
Emong was a runner-up for the Uganda sportsman of the year 2016 title that was awarded to footballer Denis Onyango.
Nile Special USPA Footballer of 2017 is Sserunkuma, the Male Athlete of 2017 is Emong, the Male rugby player of 2017 is Phillip Wokorach while Netballer of 2017 is Peace Proscovia.
Here is list of all the nominees and winners.
Nile Special USPA Sports Personality of the year nominees
David Emong
Phillip Wokorach
Geoffrey Sserunkuma
Peace Proscovia
Nile Special USPA team of the year nominees
City Oilers
National Rugby 7s team
Lady Cricket Cranes
She Cranes
KCCA FC
Nile Special USPA best organized event of the year nominees
-FIBA Zone 5 Club Championships
-Africa Rugby 7s Championships
-Uganda Golf Open
-IAAF World Cross Championships
Athletics
* USPA Female Athlete of 2017 –Josephine Lalam
Nile Special USPA Male Athlete of 2017- David Emong
Boxing
Nile Special USPA Boxer of 2017 – Muzamir Kakande
Football
Nile Special USPA Footballer of 2017- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
Nile Special USPA Female Footballer of 2017-Vanessa Edith Karungi
Motorsport
Nile Special USPA Rally Crew of 2017- Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita
Golf
Nile Special USPA Male golfer of 2017- Ronald Rugumayo
Nile Special USPA Female golfer of 2017- Martha Babirye
Cricket
Nile Special USPA Male cricketer of 2017- Kenneth Waisswa
Nile Special USPA Female cricketer of 2017- Gertrude Chandiru
Pool
Nile Special USPA Male Pool player of 2017- Fahad Ssewankambo
Nile Special USPA Female Pool player of 2017- Victoria Namuyanja
Badminton
* USPA Male Badminton player of 2017- Brian Kasirye
* USPA Female Badminton player of 2017- Husnah Kobugabe
Karate
Nile Special USPA Male Karateka of 2017- Ronald Mwanje
Nile Special USPA Female Karateka of 2017- Linda Ochen
Table Tennis ?
Nile Special USPA Male T/Tennis player of 2017-
Nile Special USPA Female T/Tennis player 2017-
Woodball ?
Nile Special USPA Female Woodball player of 2017-
Nile Special USPA Male Woodball player of 2017-
Weightlifting
Nile Special USPA weightlifter of 2017- Hakim Ssempereza
Rugby
Nile Special USPA Female rugby player of 2017- Samiya Ayikoru
Nile Special USPA Male rugby player of 2017- Phillip Wokorach
Basketball
Nile Special USPA Male Basketballer of 2017- Jimmy Enabu
Nile Special USPA Female Basketballer of 2017-Vilma Achen
Motocross
* USPA Motocross rider of 2017- Isabella Blick
Chess
Nile Special USPA Male Chess player of 2017- Patrick Kawuma
Nile Special USPA Female Chess player of 2017- Maria Nakanyike
Volleyball
Nile Special USPA Female Volleyballer of 2017- Margaret Namyalo
Nile Special USPA Male Volleyballer of 2017- George Aporu
Netball
Nile Special USPA Netballer of 2017-Peace Proscovia
Kickboxer
Nile Special USPA Kickboxer of 2017-Patricia Apolot
Ludo
Nile Special USPA Ludo player of 2017 –Kato Charles
Swimming
Nile Special USPA Female Swimmer of 2017-Avice Meya
* USPA Male Swimmer of 2017- Tendo Mukalazi
Hockey
Nile Special USPA Male Hockey player of 2017- Emmanuel Baguma
Nile Special USPA Female Hockey player of 2017- Doreen Mbabazi
Tennis
Nile Special USPA Tennis player of 2017- Duncan Mugabe
Body building
Nile Special USPA bodybuilder of 2017-Isaac Mubikirwa
Squash
Nile Special USPA squash player of 2017- Michael Kawooya
*-Minors
Male Badminton player of the year- Brian Kasirye 16 years
Female Badminton player of the year-Husnah Kobugabe 17 years
Motocross rider of the year- Isabella Blick 9 years
Female athlete of the year-Josephine Lalam 17 years.
Male swimmer of the year-Tendo Mukalazi 15 years.
