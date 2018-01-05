Ending Piracy in Nigerian Waters – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers Ending Piracy in Nigerian Waters

THISDAY Newspapers

Recently, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) released a report naming Nigeria as one of the hotspots for sea piracy. The IMB in the report said: “Of the 27 seafarers kidnapped worldwide for ransom between January and March 2017, 63 per cent were …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

