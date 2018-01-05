 Engineer Lauds FG On Electricity Transmission Network – The Tide | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Engineer Lauds FG On Electricity Transmission Network – The Tide

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Engineer Lauds FG On Electricity Transmission Network
The Tide
An expert in the power sector, Mr Sunday Makinde has lauded Federal Government's effort at improving electricity transmission network across the country. Makinde, a former Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE
Lagos, others get low electricity supply over system collapseDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.