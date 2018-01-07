English Banned In Iranian Schools To Stop The Spread Of Western Culture

Iranian authorities have banned the teaching of English in primary schools after Islamic leaders emphasized the warning that learning the English language at a young age opens the way to a Western “cultural invasion”. On Saturday Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run High Education Council broadcasted on tv “Teaching English in government and non-government primary […]

The post English Banned In Iranian Schools To Stop The Spread Of Western Culture appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

