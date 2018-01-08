English FA Cup fourth-round draw
English FA Cup fourth-round ties after Monday’s draw:
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves or Swansea
Yeovil v Manchester United
Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport v Tottenham
Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston
