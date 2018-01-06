 English FA cup: Manchester United reach fourth round | Nigeria Today
English FA cup: Manchester United reach fourth round

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Football

Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the English FA Cup fourth round. The former champions beat Championship side Derby County 2-0 on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish this time.

