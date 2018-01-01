English Premier League results – 1st update

English Premier League results on Monday:

Brighton 2 (Knockaert 5, Murray 48) Bournemouth 2 (S. Cook 33, Wilson 79)

Burnley 1 (Gudmundsson 87) Liverpool 2 (Mane 61, Klavan 90+4)

Leicester 3 (Mahrez 53, Slimani 60, Albrighton 90+2) Huddersfield 0

Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1 (Perez 73)

Playing later (1730GMT)

Everton v Manchester United

Playing Tuesday (1945 GMT unless stated)

Manchester City v Watford (2000), Swansea v Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton v Crystal Palace, West Ham v West Bromwich Albion

Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT)

Arsenal v Chelsea

The post English Premier League results – 1st update appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

