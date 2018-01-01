English Premier League results – 1st update
English Premier League results on Monday:
Brighton 2 (Knockaert 5, Murray 48) Bournemouth 2 (S. Cook 33, Wilson 79)
Burnley 1 (Gudmundsson 87) Liverpool 2 (Mane 61, Klavan 90+4)
Leicester 3 (Mahrez 53, Slimani 60, Albrighton 90+2) Huddersfield 0
Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1 (Perez 73)
Playing later (1730GMT)
Everton v Manchester United
Playing Tuesday (1945 GMT unless stated)
Manchester City v Watford (2000), Swansea v Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton v Crystal Palace, West Ham v West Bromwich Albion
Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT)
Arsenal v Chelsea
