 Eni launches world's biggest industrial supercomputer
Eni launches world’s biggest industrial supercomputer

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Italian oil and gas group, Eni, on Thursday, said it had installed new capacity at its supercomputing centre near Milan to create the world’s most powerful industrial computer. The new capacity quadruples the group’s computing power, allowing it to process up to 22.4 quadrillion operations per second, the company said.

