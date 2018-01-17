Enough Is Enough!! Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking TV For N205 Million Over Copyright Infringement

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has sued IROKING, a music and movie distributor, over violation of her copyright. It was reported that Onyeka was at the Lagos High Court on Monday, where her N205 million suit against Iroking was heard. The veteran singer had earlier publicised her intention take legal actions over the alleged copyright […]

The post Enough Is Enough!! Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking TV For N205 Million Over Copyright Infringement appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

