Enough Of These Killings, IBB Warns

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja, Abu Nmodu, Minna and HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) declared yesterday that action must be taken to stop the unnecessary killings caused by farmer/herders clashes, terrorism, cultism and other criminalities in the country. According to him, Nigerians must embrace peaceful coexistence and unity […]

The post Enough Of These Killings, IBB Warns appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

