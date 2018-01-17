Enugu 2019: PDP disowns Ugwuanyi campaign posters
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter, Wednesday, disowned 2019 campaign posters of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which flooded the State early in the week. The poster with tha caption, “Mbakwe Gburugburu for Continuity 2019”, has Ugwuanyi’s picture. The party in a statement signed by Hon. Augustine Nnamani, Chairman, PDP, Enugu State, said it was […]
Enugu 2019: PDP disowns Ugwuanyi campaign posters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!