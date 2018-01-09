Enugu Police to honour 15 athletes

No fewer than 15 athletes of the Nigeria Police are to be honoured for exemplary conduct by Enugu State Police Command. The Command’s Sports Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu. Amaraizu, who is also the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that some of the athletes to be honoured were those who performed exemplarily in sports in 2017.

