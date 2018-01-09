 Enugu Police to honour 15 athletes | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu Police to honour 15 athletes

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

No fewer than 15 athletes of the Nigeria Police are to be honoured for exemplary conduct by Enugu State Police Command. The Command’s Sports Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu. Amaraizu, who is also the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that some of the athletes to be honoured were those who performed exemplarily in sports in 2017.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.