EPL: Arsene Wenger to serve three-match touchline ban after admitting misconduct charge
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Arsene Wenger to serve three-match touchline ban after admitting misconduct charge
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger will serve a three-match touchline ban after he was charged with misconduct by the FA. Wenger has also been fined £40,000 over comments he made about the refereeing of last Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Brom. Referee Mike …
