Exploring Antonio Conte’s variation of positional play – We Ain’t Got No History
|
We Ain’t Got No History
|
Exploring Antonio Conte's variation of positional play
We Ain’t Got No History
The success of Antonio Conte's Chelsea in the Premier League is thanks to his clear, detailed organisation and positional play. Eden Hazard was asked about the major difference between Conte and his predecessor, Jose Mourinho. Hazard said: “In tactics …
Chelsea News | Football | Sport | Express.co.uk
Roma – Fixtures, results, rumours, gossip, transfers and breaking news – Sports Mole
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!