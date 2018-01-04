 Thibaut Courtois close to signing new Chelsea deal – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Thibaut Courtois close to signing new Chelsea deal – The Guardian

Thibaut Courtois close to signing new Chelsea deal
Thibaut Courtois has said he is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea and the goalkeeper suggested what has been a long-running saga could be finalised in the next few weeks. Courtois also hinted that his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard could be
