 Mourinho admits he loves hotel life in Manchester – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mourinho admits he loves hotel life in Manchester – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Mourinho admits he loves hotel life in Manchester
Vanguard
Jose Mourinho has laughed off the suggestion that his decision to live in a city centre hotel shows a lack of commitment to his role as manager of Manchester United. Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach was forced
If Jose Mourinho isn't the answer for Manchester United… then who is?Daily Mail
Jose Mourinho ready to extend Manchester United deal as he laughs off suggestions he will leave this summerThe Independent
EPL: Mourinho speaks on 'leaving' Manchester UnitedDaily Post Nigeria
Manchester Evening News –SkySports –Express.co.uk –SBS – The World Game
all 349 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.