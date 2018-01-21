Javi Gracia: ‘Effective, rather than thrilling’ – what can Watford fans expect? – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Javi Gracia: 'Effective, rather than thrilling' – what can Watford fans expect?
BBC Sport
Watford sacked head coach Marco Silva on Sunday and quickly replaced him with Javi Gracia – a man largely unknown to English football fans. Spaniard Gracia has been out of work since June, when he left Russian club Rubin Kazan – his most recent job …
