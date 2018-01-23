Equatorial Guinea coach targets win against Super Eagles

Equatorial Guinea head coach Head coach Rodolfo Bodipo says his team will play to win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria when the two sides meet in today’s final Group C match in the ongoing African Nations Championship at the multi‑use stadium, Agadir, Morocco.

Equatorial Guinea has nothing to play for in the game, having lost their two previous matches against Libya and Rwanda but Bodipo said during the press conference that his boys are eager to play against an experienced team like Nigeria.

He added that his wards have learned a lot in the tournament and will accept any result in tomorrow’s game.

“We are motivated to play against a big team like Nigeria. We came to this tournament with the young team and we have improved in our game, especially in the second game against Rwanda. We’ve gained a lot in this competition and we are prepared to do better against Nigeria. We will look for a straight win and it will be a joy to win. I know it will be very difficult because Nigeria is a big team but we will try to look for their weaknesses and make use of it. We are looking forward to seeing the best positive we can have in the game,” Bodipo said to SportingLife.