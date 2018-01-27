Equatorial Guinea says it will protect former Gambian leader – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Equatorial Guinea says it will protect former Gambian leader
The Guardian
The president of Equatorial Guinea has pledged to protect the former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, who is living in exile in the tiny central African country. Jammeh left the Gambia with his family, trusted military officers and a fleet of luxury cars …
E.Guinea president says Gambia's Jammeh 'will not be extradited'
Uganda has a lot to learn from Equatorial Guinea – Prof. Sabiti Makara
Equatorial Guinea's Obiang Nguema in Uganda for one day Working Visit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!