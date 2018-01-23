Ether Price Outlook Gloomy After Again Falling Below $1K
The price of ether is likely to head south unless the bulls can quickly pull the price back over $1,100, price chart analysis indicates.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!