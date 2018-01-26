Ethereum Price Forecast: Davos Sends Mixed Messages to Crypto Investors

Ethereum News Update

As predicted, the folks at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland hedged their bets on cryptocurrencies. On one hand, they don’t think Bitcoin is a stable currency; on the other, blockchain is a super-useful technology…for anything other than money.

If you’re wondering why this matters, remember that Davos is where elites gather to form the “conventional wisdom.” Not all of their forecasts pan out—as they’re not omnipotent in the way conspiracy theorists would have us believe—but they are extremely influential nonetheless.

For example, Robert Shiller spoke at a panel about the future of cryptocurrencies. (Source: “.

The post Ethereum Price Forecast: Davos Sends Mixed Messages to Crypto Investors appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

