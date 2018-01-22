 Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Poised to Become Safe-Haven Asset in 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Poised to Become Safe-Haven Asset in 2018

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

Ethereum News Update
From the outside, all digital assets look the same. A lot of volatility. A lot of upside potential. Not a lot of variety.

This two-dimensional view of cryptocurrencies is pretty common among newbie investors, but experienced hands know it’s not true. There’s a world of difference between Monero and XRP, or between NEM and Dash. Cryptos are not one and the same.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Investors learn these nuances over time. Another important lesson is about “safe-haven assets.”

According to conventional wisdom, Bitcoin is the safe-haven asset of.

The post Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Poised to Become Safe-Haven Asset in 2018 appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.