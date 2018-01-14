Ethiopian Airlines eases ticketing with mobile app

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ethiopia’s national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has eased airt ticketing with the launch of a mobile application.

The airline said passengers originating from Addis Ababa will now have the option to effect the payment either through mobile payment or internet banking.

This new initiative will gradually replace the ticketing service that is being rendered in Addis Ababa and domestic ticket offices, the airline said.

“The mobile applications for iOS and Android devices will enable us to avail a high degree of personalized experience to our esteemed customers,” said Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

“Our customers will be able to use their mobile devices to book their flights, do their flight check-in, issue their boarding pass and self-board their flights, check the status of their flight, get actual arrival and departure times of our flights and remain connected and informed throughout their journey in real-time.”

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Ethiopian Airlines eases ticketing with mobile app appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

