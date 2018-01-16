Ethiopian Airlines set to Commence Direct Flight to Geneva
Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, has announced its plans to commence direct flight thrice weekly to Geneva, Switzerland from June 3. This was disclosed in a statement by its Managing Director/ CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, on Monday in Addis Ababa and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. GebreMariam said that […]
The post Ethiopian Airlines set to Commence Direct Flight to Geneva appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!