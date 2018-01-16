Ethiopian Airlines set to Commence Direct Flight to Geneva

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, has announced its plans to commence direct flight thrice weekly to Geneva, Switzerland from June 3. This was disclosed in a statement by its Managing Director/ CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, on Monday in Addis Ababa and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. GebreMariam said that […]

The post Ethiopian Airlines set to Commence Direct Flight to Geneva appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

