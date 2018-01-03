Europe Resists Trump’s Call for Tougher Measures on Iran – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Europe Resists Trump's Call for Tougher Measures on Iran
New York Times
BRUSSELS — After some delay, the European Union has called the deaths of Iranians over nearly a week of protests “inexcusable,” but its members have so far pushed back against American efforts to issue a more full-throated, joint condemnation. The …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!