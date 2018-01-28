European round-up: Suárez, Messi score late to save Barcelona against Alavés – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
European round-up: Suárez, Messi score late to save Barcelona against Alavés
The Guardian
Lionel Messi scored a spectacular free-kick to give Barcelona a come-from-behind 2-1 win over struggling Alavés, keeping the Catalans 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and preserving their unbeaten record in the league. Alavés were the only team to …
Suarez & Messi save Barca's unbeaten record, but Coutinho & Iniesta will take time to gel
Luis Suarez 7/10, Lionel Messi 6/10 as Barcelona beat Alaves
La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 21 Results and Updated Standings
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!