Evans: Court adjourns continuation of trial to March 2 – Vanguard

Evans: Court adjourns continuation of trial to March 2
The trial Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, and his alleged accomplices, was on Friday adjourned until March 2, an Ikeja High Court has ruled. Evans. The trial was adjourned due partly to the fact that Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, a co-defendant, had yet …
