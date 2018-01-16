Evans’ N300 Million Fundamental Right Suit Dismissed
Evans filed a N300 million fundamental right suit against IGP of police, others He alleged that he was subjected to media trial during his arrest. Judge dismissed suit for lacking in merit. Police through counsel says no infraction was committed against the applicant. A N300 million fundamental right suit filed by suspected Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme […]
