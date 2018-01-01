Everton 0 Man Utd 2: Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard break United’s festive draw diet – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Everton 0 Man Utd 2: Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard break United's festive draw diet
Telegraph.co.uk
New year, new start, new resolution – maybe – to Manchester United with manager Jose Mourinho given a reminder of what he has available to him, rather than complaining about what he has not got, in this convincing victory over Everton that ended their …
New-look attack gets Red Devils firing again
Paul Pogba runs the show as Manchester United emerge from festive slump with much-needed win over Everton
'That was vintage Juve Pogba' – Henry lauds Man Utd star's performance against Everton
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!