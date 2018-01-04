Everton And Besiktas Agree £27m Fee For Cenk Tosun

Everton have agreed a fee of £27m for Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun

Cenk Tosun will travel to Liverpool today to begin his medical

Everton have been locked in talks for the 26-year-old striker for more than a week, despite Tosun waving goodbye to supporters after a win over Osmanlispor on December 28.

Despite Besiktas president Fikret Orman playing hardball over the fee for the striker , Sam Allardyce is now close to welcoming his first signing of the January window.

Speaking about the deal in his press conference on Thursday, Allardyce said: ‘I think personal terms are the final stage. After some long negotiations we have got to that stage.

‘We might even get him registered before the Cup (game against Liverpool on Friday night). There is a medical to be done.

‘It depends on his overall fitness. We wouldn’t want to risk damaging him. He wants this move to happen.

‘With the pedigree that he has, what he has shown, the age he is. We haven’t got that many players in that elite block of age.’

The post Everton And Besiktas Agree £27m Fee For Cenk Tosun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

