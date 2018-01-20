Everything We Know About Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ Movie – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Everything We Know About Kemi Adetiba's 'King Of Boys' Movie
Information Nigeria
Kemi Adetiba has announced a host of talented actors starring in her sophomore movie, “King of Boys', a movie project she announced last year. “King of Boys” reunites Adetiba with Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale, after they worked together in her …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!