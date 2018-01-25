Everything We Know About The Whatsapp Business App Launching In SA

As it stands, WhatsApp has over a billion worldwide users – but clearly that’s not enough.

Put your hand up if you use WhatsApp for work?

Well, in the upcoming weeks, the instant messaging service will be rolling out something that you might find quite useful: WhatsApp Business.

A “free-to-download Android app for small businesses,” it will allow companies to connect with customers – and, more conveniently, for the 1,3 billion WhatsApp users to chat with businesses in return, reports Fin24.

Businesses will be able to identify themselves clearly with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website:

Business owners who make use of WhatsApp Business will have access to smart messaging tools to provide quick replies to frequently asked questions, greeting messages that introduce customers to businesses, and “away messages” to let customers know when the company is busy. WhatsApp Business users will also be able to review simple metrics like the number of messages read to understand which messages will resonate with their audience.

You will also be able to use the app via desktop.

And, just like the honourable blue tick, over time businesses will become “Confirmed Accounts” – once it has been confirmed that the “account phone number matches the business phone number”:

“People can continue using WhatsApp as usual – there’s no need to download anything new. And people will continue to have full control over the messages they receive, with the ability to block any number, including businesses, as well as report spam,” the company said in a blog post.

Expected to be launched in the country in the next few weeks, it will only be available on Google Play. Heartbreak, I was getting really excited there.

Take a look for yourself.

Also, this:

[source:fin24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

