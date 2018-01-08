 Evil Yahoo Boys Used Their Grandmother for Money Rituals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Evil Yahoo Boys Used Their Grandmother for Money Rituals

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Four men have been accused of killing their grandmother, Grace Ovbiedo, for money ritual in Edo State, . According to TheNation, The suspects are – Dickson Oluka, Salaya Oluka, Martins Oluka and Austin Enayi. However, two of the suspects (Dickson and Salaya) have been arrested by the police while the other two are currently on […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.