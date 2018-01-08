Evil Yahoo Boys Used Their Grandmother for Money Rituals

Four men have been accused of killing their grandmother, Grace Ovbiedo, for money ritual in Edo State, . According to TheNation, The suspects are – Dickson Oluka, Salaya Oluka, Martins Oluka and Austin Enayi. However, two of the suspects (Dickson and Salaya) have been arrested by the police while the other two are currently on […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

